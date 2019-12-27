Two dead, 7 injurie in road accidents in Ogun on Boxing Day

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

No fewer than two persons on Thursday lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries in three different road crashes across Ogun State.

According to a statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps, one of the accidents involving two vehicles, a Toyota Camry with registration numbers SMK734XE 36 CP and a BAJAJ BOXER motorcycle with no registration number occurred at about 1220hrs on the Atan – Idiroko international corridor road around

NASFAT IDIROKO.

The statement added that seven persons were involved, four persons sustained injuries comprising one male child, one female adult, and two female children, while two persons were killed, male child and a male adult.

“The injured victims were rescued to Idiroko General Hospital for medical treatment, while the corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the Idiroko General Hospital Morgue”.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed that led to lost of control “, the statement said.

Another crash occurred at about 1200hrs on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway around Dalemo in Sango Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state which involved one person, a male adult.

The FRSC said it was a hit and run case. The victim sustained injuries and was rescued to the General Hospital, Ota for medical attention.

The third accident occurred at about 1650hrs on the Ibadan- Lagos Expressway opposite Christopher University, Mowe and it involved a Honda CR-V SUV with registration number JJJ580EZ.

“A total of four persons were involved, all male adults, two persons sustained injuries but no death was recorded from the crash “.

” The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed. The injured persons were rescued to Famobis Hospital, Lotto around Mowe”, the statement concluded.

The FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, noted that all the crashes were all avoidable as most were due to non-adherence to traffic rules

He enjoined motorists to drive with consideration to fellow road users and drive with absolute concentration by imbibing the theme of this year’s Ember Months Special Patrol Operations of ‘Road Safety is a State of Mind, but Road Traffic Crash is Absence of Mind, Stay Alive, Stay Alert’

