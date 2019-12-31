Troops to enjoy improved welfare package in 2020 – Buratai

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday, assured the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) of improved welfare package in 2020.

Buratai gave the assurance while addressing the troops during an operational visit to Pulka, Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

He said the government had assured the army of its commitment to the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces as well as those of their families.

The army chief said: “I know the importance of this location and you have done your best in ensuring that the security here is maintained.

“So let me commend you for the wonderful performance and the way you have conducted yourselves in OPLD.

“I am here to see you, I have been to other places and I seize this opportunity to come and see you before the end of the year and wish you well in the coming year.

“We appreciate you for being so gallant, for decimating the Boko Haram terrorists and I want to urge you to maintain it, you must remain focused, disciplined and professional.

“We will do everything possible to ensure your comfort, especially your families in the barracks as well.

“Your welfare will be improved in the year 2020 and so you have to put in your best and ensure that you uphold the trust by the Federal Government.

“We must ensure that we don’t allow these criminals to come back again.” (NAN)

Vanguard

