Anambra cautions commercial bus drivers against lawlessness

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Anambra State Government has cautioned commercial bus drivers against violating the rule of law and regulations governing the transport sector.

The Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Edward Ibuzor, gave the warning while inaugurating the newly consolidated 20-member executive committee of the Anambra State Drivers Welfare Association (ASDWA).

Ibuzor said that, in line with the state government’s policy direction, the transport sector must increasingly embrace proper identification, registration, digitalisation, accountability and effective regulation.

He, however, stressed that genuine commercial drivers deserved an operating environment free from harassment, multiple taxation and unnecessary intimidation.

The commissioner said the government was determined to bring all drivers’ associations in the state under one umbrella and a coordinated platform that would promote their welfare while strengthening government supervision, accountability and service delivery.

He expressed concern that the commercial transport sector had, for years, been characterised by multiple associations, conflicting interests and leadership disputes, making effective coordination difficult.

Ibuzor commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for approving the inauguration of the association, following the dissolution of transport unions at the inception of his administration.

He said the government’s objective was to promote unity rather than division, service rather than exploitation, and organisation rather than disorder.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that this association is being inaugurated under the supervision of the Anambra State Ministry of Transport to provide an effective channel of communication between government and genuine commercial bus drivers across the state,” he said.

He added that the newly inaugurated leaders must see their positions as a call to service and responsibility rather than an opportunity for personal aggrandisement or intimidation of drivers.

“You must protect the welfare of your members, support road safety, discourage touting and illegal levies, maintain discipline at our parks and loading points, cooperate with government agencies, and ensure that commercial drivers contribute positively to the orderly movement of people and goods throughout the state,” Ibuzor said.

Addressing the state chairman of the association, Hon. Moses Ohanebo, and other executive members, the commissioner charged them to lead with fairness, transparency and inclusiveness.

“You are not leaders of a faction; you are being entrusted with the responsibility of bringing commercial bus drivers together and ensuring that every legitimate driver has a sense of belonging,” he said.

Ibuzor assured the association of the ministry’s cooperation but warned that its leadership would be held accountable for its conduct and performance.

He said the leadership’s success would be measured by improved unity among drivers, fewer disputes and illegal activities, and better discipline at motor parks.

Some of the newly inaugurated executive members are Ohanebo, chairman; Pastor John Ogbonna, personal assistant to the chairman; Obinna Anisiobi, deputy chairman (administration); Francis Osondu, first deputy chairman (operations); Felix Asimonye, second deputy chairman (operations); and Azuka Nwabueze, third deputy chairman (logistics).

Others are Ifeanyi Madukwe, general secretary; Innocent Okolie, assistant secretary; Aloy Onuh, financial secretary; Chinedu Molokwu, treasurer; Hon. Kingsley Adiele, PRO I; and Oligbo Chukwu, PRO II.

Former chairmen of the association, Sir Nnamdi Okafor, Chief Paul Ejiofor, popularly known as Last Born, and Chief Emmanuel Ukatu, thanked God for the peace achieved within the association.

They also commended the state government for reinstating the association and pledged their support for the government and the Ohanebo-led executive.

In their acceptance speeches, Ohanebo and Adiele assured the state government and members of their determination to reposition the association and improve its operations.

Ohanebo disclosed that the association had more than 40 branches across the state, identifying the removal of touts and criminals from motor parks as one of its priorities.

He assured passengers that those boarding commercial vehicles across the state should expect quality transport services and improved protection for their goods and luggage.