Senate rejects REC nominee over APC membership

Henry Umoru – Abuja

THE Senate on Wednesday rejected the nomination of Raheem Muideen Olalekan as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) representing Osun State in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The upper legislative chamber said Olalekan’s confirmation should be deferred until he satisfactorily clears himself of all the allegations levelled against him by a petitioner.

The Senate, however, confirmed the appointment of Dr. Alalibo Sinikiem Johnson (Bayelsa) and Umar Mukhtar Gajiram (Borno) as RECs.

The Senate resolutions followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC submitted by its Chairman, Kabiru Gaya,

Gaya said the Committee did not recommend Olalekan’s confirmation because he could not defend the allegations of bias levelled against him by the petitioner.

A mild drama had played out at the Senate on November 5 when the nominee admitted that he remained a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But during debate on the report, efforts by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo – Agege, to save the embattled nominee failed.

Omo- Agege, a lawyer, argued that the petitioner did not show up at the Senate panel to defend his petition, hence the nominee should not be disqualified because of that.

But the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is also a lawyer, said the Committee stood down the confirmation of the nominee because he confirmed during the screening that he was a card-carrying member of the APC.

He said the panel deferred Olalekan’s confirmation till when he would clear himself of the allegation.

Vanguard