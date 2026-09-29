Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of FRC board, ambassadorial nominee, others

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of nominees for appointments to key government institutions.

The letters were read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the Senate resumed plenary after a nine-week recess.

President Tinubu is seeking the confirmation of Abdullahi Maikano as Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, alongside six other members of the commission.

The request was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, which was mandated to report back to the Senate within two weeks.

The President also forwarded the nomination of Sani Ndanusa for appointment as a Non-Career Ambassador/High Commissioner.

The nomination was referred to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, also with a two-week deadline to report back.

In another communication, President Tinubu sought the confirmation of Wakil Bulka as a member of the Federal Civil Service Commission representing Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States, referred to the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, expected to report back within two weeks.