Uzodimma, Dokpesi Jnr, NIPR rally for media pact, national centre

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Chairman, Board of Directors of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr and President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, have called for a new partnership between government, media and citizens to deepen democracy and honour late media icon, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

They spoke on Sunday in Abuja at the 3rd Raymond Dokpesi Annual Diamond Lecture themed “Media, Democratic Consolidation and Development.”

Uzodimma set the tone, urging government at all levels to stop treating the media as detractors or enemies.

“Going forward, I propose a three-way pact between government, the media, and the citizens that will enable the media to drive national development,” he said.

Under the pact, government must jettison its paranoid view of the media, media owners must put professionalism and ethics above commercial and partisan interests, commit to investigative rigour and responsible journalism, while citizens must become discerning consumers of news, verify sources, reject ethnic baiting and support independent journalism.

“Those of us in government have a responsibility to protect the freedom within which journalism operates, even when its scrutiny is uncomfortable. The media profession must also defend that freedom through the quality of its work,” Uzodimma said.

He said journalism helps the public examine whether resources voted for roads, schools and hospitals were properly used.

“The media cannot build the road or staff the hospital, but public scrutiny can help ensure that the money voted produces what citizens were promised,” he said.

The governor credited Dokpesi’s AIT as a cornerstone for independent discourse after 1999, through programmes like “Democracy Today,” and recalled its 2019 court victory against the NBC over licence suspension as a defence of press freedom.

He linked independent media growth to Nigeria’s longest unbroken civilian rule, stronger institutions, GDP rebasing as Africa’s largest economy, and growth in Nollywood and fintech, while admitting challenges remain in power, unity, insecurity and human development.

As tribute, Uzodimma proposed a National Media Centre in honour of Dokpesi as a hub for research on development journalism, pledging to lead the campaign.

“The best tribute we can pay to his memory is to protect that freedom and ensure journalism remains worthy of public trust,” he said.

In his remarks, Dokpesi Jnr said his father did not enter broadcasting for business but for revolution.

“The theme could not be more fitting. It summarizes the purpose of my father’s life’s work. He did not enter broadcasting simply to run a business. He entered it to spark a revolution,” he said.

“He understood that democracy cannot take root, and development cannot occur, without a free, vibrant and courageous media. He democratized the airwaves so that the promise of Nigeria could be debated openly.”

He noted that digital platforms, AI and fake news have transformed the landscape and made the duty of legacy institutions heavier.

Speaking directly to youth, he said: “Democracy is not a static destination. It is a continuous, unfolding journey. For a first-time voter, your PVC is not just a piece of plastic. It is your share certificate in the corporate entity called Nigeria.”

He announced that on December 1, 2026, DAAR will unveil a new media incubation and civic-tech initiative to empower young creators and first-time voters with tools to track governance and report elections in real time.

“We are moving you from passive consumers of media to active digital architects of our democracy,” he said.

Also speaking, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, appealed to Nigerians in public and private sectors to use the forthcoming World Public Relations Forum which Nigeria is hosting to market the country positively.

Neliaku described the forum as a two-edged sword that could work in the nation’s favour or backfire if not properly handled.

According to him, 120 nations will converge on Nigeria and the image they take away will impact global perception of the country.

He urged stakeholders to treat the event as a national image project.