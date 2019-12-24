Royal Exchange appoints new directors

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Cynthia Alo

The Board of Directors of Royal Exchange Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Olawale Banmore as the new Group Managing Director and Mr. John Iwuajoku as Group Executive Director, Operations.

In a statement, Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Mr. Kenneth Odogwu, said, “Banmore’s extensive experience and knowledge of the insurance industry, will drive the continuous growth and profitability of the company and make the Group a market leader in insurance and financial services in Nigeria, while John Iwuajoku will focus on digital transformation, corporate restructuring and operational efficiency across the group.

According to Odogwu, these two appointments were done to ensure that the company will continue to seek and take advantage of the numerous opportunities that abound in the financial services sector. “Besides, the new GMD and GED will work together and oversee the five subsidiaries in the Royal Exchange group and ensure all companies are positioned for growth, expansion, and profitability.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: