Passengers stranded, as Airport bus operators down tool

By Lawani Mikairu

Passengers and those who have businesses to transact at the Lagos airport were yesterday morning stranded as airport bus operators and cab drivers withdrew their operations following the arrest of their Chairman, Mr Tijani Jelili and Public Relations Officer, Lukmon Abdullahi and the impounding of three of their vehicles by the Lagos State Task Force.

According to an eyewitness, both officials of the Association of Limousine Bus Operators, ALBO, were whisked away by men of the Lagos State Task Force as early as 6:15 am. According to the association members, what the task force was doing by harassing them is illegal as the airport does not fall within their jurisdiction.

Speaking with newsmen, Secretary of ALBO, Augustus Amonimo said: “Lagos State Task Force is seriously harassing us for no reason. They feel they don’t want to see our blue buses but we are registered under the airport authority nationwide and not the state government’.

Already, the bus operators are mobilizing to embark on a protest against what they called “perceived injustice” and have started calling out their members across airports in the country and demanding the release of their two executives.

Buses were seen parked in their scores at the Local Junction Busstop with a crowd of angry drivers chanting and getting agitated.

“We wrote FAAN to give us a place around Conoil and some of our people were there before these task force came and impounded those three vehicles as well as whisking away our chairman and PRO who came to intervene.

“The worse is they were shooting sporadically as if the ALBO were thieves. We will not operate until we get our people out and get to the root of the matter, “Omonimo further said..

As at the time of filing this report, vehicles were parked and the drivers chanting song preparatory to a protest.

Vanguard

