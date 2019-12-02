Omo-Agege headlines social media

….as scores of users extol his virtues

The Deputy Senate President and Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South region, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was the number one trending topic today on social media, including Twitter, for several hours as many, spurred by JohnMayaki.com, recalled and praised his brilliance, uncommon commitment and zeal for a greater Nigeria expressed through his legislative agenda and sponsored Bills.

JohnMayaki.com provided insight into some of the Bills sponsored by the Deputy Senate President and their national significance, including a proposed amendment to the Electoral Act which if implemented would reform Nigeria’s voting process, strengthen democracy and promote justice.

Hundreds of other online users took the cue of JohnMayaki.com and recounted some of the great works of Senator Ovie Omo Agege, providing justification to his emergence as the leader of his party in the South-South.

Senator Omo Agege has lived a life of service to the people and today, he got credit for that. It however doesn’t end there. Neither the support, nor his great works. It is only the beginning.

