Breaking News
Translate

NIDA awards: NCC, MainOne emerge best in telecom infrastructure

On 3:54 amIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:

Senate re-Introduces South West Development Commission BillBy Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has emerged 2019 Best Infrastructure Regulatory Agency of The Year for Nigerian Infrastructural Development Awards, NIDA. The award according to NIDA was for its relentlessly pursuit of the agenda of rapid deployment of telecom infrastructure in Nigeria.

NTITA to reward excellence in Nigeria’s ICT industry

NIDA said the regulatory body deserves the award for the robust approach it has deployed in managing the complex Nigerian telecom ecosystems which has successfully stimulated the development of basic telecom infrastructure in Nigeria.

Also, Mainone Cable Company Nigeria Ltd, clinched The Telecom Infrastructure Company of The Year.

The Awards to the NCC and Mainone were announced at the award ceremony in Lagos recently.

2023: I’ll use law enforcement agencies to ensure, free, fair polls – Buhari

The organizers of the Award and publishers of the Nigerian Infrastructure Development magazine explained that the two institutions’ role and performances have redefined telecom and digital businesses both in Nigeria and on the West African Coast.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!