NIDA awards: NCC, MainOne emerge best in telecom infrastructure

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has emerged 2019 Best Infrastructure Regulatory Agency of The Year for Nigerian Infrastructural Development Awards, NIDA. The award according to NIDA was for its relentlessly pursuit of the agenda of rapid deployment of telecom infrastructure in Nigeria.

NIDA said the regulatory body deserves the award for the robust approach it has deployed in managing the complex Nigerian telecom ecosystems which has successfully stimulated the development of basic telecom infrastructure in Nigeria.

Also, Mainone Cable Company Nigeria Ltd, clinched The Telecom Infrastructure Company of The Year.

The Awards to the NCC and Mainone were announced at the award ceremony in Lagos recently.

The organizers of the Award and publishers of the Nigerian Infrastructure Development magazine explained that the two institutions’ role and performances have redefined telecom and digital businesses both in Nigeria and on the West African Coast.

Vanguard

