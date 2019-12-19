Ned Nwoko flags off malaria eradication programme

Kindly Share This Story:

Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, has flagged off a malaria eradication program to overcome the recurring tragedy of hundreds of thousands of avoidable health complications and deaths as a result of the deadly disease.

Speaking during a world press conference in Abuja yesterday, Nwoko said the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation was committed to rendering support and services to the needy, the society and humanity at large.

He also said that there were plans to sponsor a bill at the National Assembly, Abuja for there to be a National Fumigation Day in Nigeria.

Nwoko noted that in the course of his numerous interventions, he discovered that malaria scourge constitutes one of the greatest impediments to the general wellbeing and development of Africans and their societies.

According to him, ‘’Most health challenges suffered by Africans including death, organ damage and other physical and mental impairments are directly or indirectly traceable to malaria.

‘’Today, my foundation formally begins an audacious journey towards a malaria-free Nigeria and Africa. In this project, we will work with national and multilateral organizations.

‘’We will equally collaborate with governments, private organizations and civil society towards achieving our core objective of extending malaria intervention programs beyond the threshold of control and palliatives. We have our eyes fixed on a permanent solution to the age-long scourge.’’

‘’Also, the parasitic disease causes huge economic loss by draining considerable funds that could have been used for support growth and general societal development.

‘’Malaria does not only cause loss of life but also interferes with athleticism, socio-economical activities and general way of life of the people over a sustained period,’’ he said.

Nwoko explained that the inclination to empathize, assist and care for vulnerable Nigerians made him and his wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko to embark on the mosquito elimination and malaria eradication program.

‘’The short-term delivery plan shall be National mobilization for the fumigation of Nigeria and other African countries. Prince Ned Nwoko plans to sponsor a bill at the National Assembly, Abuja for there to be a National Fumigation Day in Nigeria”.

‘’We will encourage the same measure in other African countries. To achieve performance, community members will be made stakeholders of their environments in the mosquito elimination campaign. community town hall meetings shall be held to appoint Sanitation Ambassadors and officers,’’ he added.

VANGUARD

