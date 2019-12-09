Lagos to commence 4th annual MSMEs exclusive fair on Thursday

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, MCIC, has announced the commencement of the 4th Lagos State Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Exclusive Fair (also known as Lagos MSME Fair). The fair will hold at Agege Stadium, Lagos from Thursday, December 12 to Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

The fair is a strategic initiative of the Lagos State Government meant to support Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in the state, supporting them to find ways out of some of the challenges they face, such as the high costs of marketing their products and services.

According to Mr. Hakeem Adeniji, Director of Commerce, Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, “we have realised that beyond funding, MSMEs have limited access to their potential customers because of low visibility, thus, the MSME Exclusive Fair is our own intervention for this challenge as exhibitors get their stands for free.

“Increasingly we have seen that more people are proud to patronize Made-in-Nigeria goods as they now know that the more we buy locally-made good, the better it is for the economy. The end of the year is one of the periods that people buy most. It is, therefore, strategic as having this fair at this time will give customers no reason to say they can’t access Made-in-Nigeria and particularly Made-in- Lagos goods & services.”

As value addition to the exhibitors and the attendees, there will be daily workshops, business clinics and hands-on training by experts, private business support providers and representatives of various state and Federal Government parastatals. Advice on Business Registration, Taxes, Exportation, Quality controls Alternative Dispute Resolution etc. will be easily accessed at the fair ground throughout the six-day duration of the fair.

VANGUARD