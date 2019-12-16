Lagos Guber: Why AD’ll win at S’Court — Salis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The 2019 Governorship Candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, in Lagos State, Mr. owolabi Salis, on Monday, said he is confident that the Supreme Court will grant victory to the party in its case seeking nullification of the APC gubernatorial victory at the polls in Lagos.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 governorship polls, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner of the election.

Haven failed at the Tribunal and Court of Appeal, Salis had gone to the Supreme Court to seek the removal of Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos State.

The matter is billed for hearing on Dec. 18, 2019.

In a statement in Lagos, the AD Guber candidate said he intended to make sure that Lagosians got the leader they voted for at the polls.

Salis said: “The election of Sanwo-Olu should be declared invalid for non-compliance with the Electoral Act. Secondly, Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest the election for using a clone card.

“Whether my prediction will be right depends on the Supreme Court deciding on the path of justice rather than mere technicalities. Deciding on the “interest of justice” promotes sanity and development in a society. Deciding on “technicalities” regresses a society and promotes the interest of the few.

“Deciding on the part of justice in election matters demands that the votes are valid and the candidates qualified to contest. Evidence before the court is clear that the votes in the Lagos governorship election were written and allocated. More so, the declared candidate was not qualified; he submitted a cloned voters card.”

Besides, he said there had been pressure on him to drop the case but he refused as that would be tantamount to betraying the trust of those who voted for him.

“I will not new bought over nor give in to threats to drop the matter. Lagosians are in bondage and I will be doing disservice yo humanity if I don’t see this matter to a conclusion.

” I am a Lawyer with a background of practice in the USA. I am amazed at the way justice is carried out in some lower courts in the country. I still think that the Supreme Court that has precedences of upturning electoral injustices will do so in my case.

“During the inspection of materials, we discovered thousands of votes for Chief Owolabi Salis than what was recorded as the result at the polling booths but forensic recounting is disallowed by the tribunal.

“The Supreme Court has the final say. It is up to the Supreme Court to free the people of Lagos from the hold of slavery, impunity, thuggery, violent brigades and corruption,” he added.

