IPPIS:  university ASUU expresses dismay over forceful enrollment

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma chapter, has expressed dismay over the Federal Government’s attempt to forcefully enroll its members in Federal Universities into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

A statement by the chairman of the union in Benin on Wednesday, Dr. Monday Igafen and Secretary, while expressing concern over the present controversy, accusation, and counter Dr. Anthony Aigbogun Aizebioje Coker accusation trailing the idea of IPPIS condemned Government’s insistence on the matter.

The position of the union on the issue is coming on the heels of the Congress of ASUU AAU, Ekpoma which condemned the intolerable state of insecurity on the nation’s highways following the recent senseless killing of professor Jerome Boluwaji Elutayo Elusiyan of the Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ife, at the Iruekpen axis of the Benin-Auchi Road.

Calling on Government at all levels to demonstrate more concern to the crisis of security to end the unnecessary waste of lives of Nigerians, the Union condoles with the family of late Professor Jerome Boluwaji Elutayo Elusiyan and the branch of ASUU at OAU and the entire University.

The Union, however, insisted that the whole idea of IPPIS was nothing but an attack on the Union to distract it from critical core issues of concluding the renegotiation of 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement and the conclusive implementation of subsequent Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including that of the 2019 Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

He said, “The Union observed that this is irrespective of the potential dangers of IPPIS to the University system and efforts being made by the Union for the Government to have a rethink and exempt the University system from the IPPIS arrangement.

“The union, therefore, called on the Federal Government to demonstrate the sincerity of purpose by fully implementing the 2019 Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) and conclude the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement without further delay.

“The Congress of ASUU AAU, Ekpoma also restated its resolve to begin mobilization of members to carry out every action that is directed by the National leadership of the Union to confront the challenge of Government’s failure in respect of 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, 2019”

While considering the report of the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU held at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State between 7th and 8th December 2019, ASUU AAU, Ekpoma, advised the Government to stop or withdraw its threat to stop the salary of members as the consequence(s) of stoppage of salaries of members will be met with stiff resistance across Nigerian public universities.

