Gunmen kidnap Bayelsa commissioner’s son

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted the son of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Nengi Talbot.

The hoodlums stormed Taibot’s residence at the Commissioners’ Quarters in Yenagoa and took away his six-year-old son, Antonio.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

According to him, a four-member gang invaded the commissioner’s home at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and whisked away his son to an unknown place.

Buswat said: “The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. An investigation is ongoing.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: