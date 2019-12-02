FirstBank restates support for women empowerment

By Nkiruka Nnorom

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to empowering women across the country.

Chief Executive Officer, First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, who gave the assurance at the third anniversary of FirstGem, a women-centric account, designed specifically to meet the financial needs of both corporate and entrepreneurial women, said the bank understands the needs of women and their invaluable contributions to the growth of the economy and hence its resolve to provide support to them.

Adedutan said: “Having identified the gaps in their lives, both in corporate Nigeria and in the entrepreneurial space, we are committed to bridging those gaps effectively by providing the tools required for women’s empowerment.

“With FirstGem, our long-term focus is on national economic development. I believe that with the indices we have so far, FirstGem is on the right performance track.

“FirstGem promotes the savings culture, financial literacy, loan management, wealth creation and healthy lifestyle for women. It has a wide array of advisory, health and current awareness services for the discerning woman.”

He said the bank has organised and participated in several women empowerment programmes and international conferences through FirstGem where women were availed various opportunities in trade and commerce, savings and investments, food and agriculture, fashion, tourism, education and lots of other economic empowerment initiatives.

Vanguard