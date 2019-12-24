Fire guts popular Tejuosho Market again

Kindly Share This Story:

As LASEMA recovers fallen rucks at Agbowa, Isawu-Agric, Otedola, Airport Road

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy was averted by the prompt response of emergency responders when the fire broke out again in the early hours Tuesday at the popular Tejuosho Market, Yaba area of Lagos State

Lives and properties worth billions of naira were saved by the prompt action of the emergency responders which included: Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the Federal and Lagos State Fire Services as well as Officers of the Nigerian Police raced to incident point to put out the fire.

Confirming the incident, General Manager LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, explained that on arrival at the scene of incident by LASEMA’s discovered that the electrical engine room on the ground floor of a four-story building was gutted by fire as a result of overheating due to lack of adequate ventilation in the area following a spark of.

“Though the fire was quickly put out with no recorded loss of lives nor injuries at the scene of the incident, primary responders were readily available to curtail the fire,” Oke-Osanyintiolu stated.

Recall that several years ago inferno gutted Tejuosho Market which was razed to devastating level prompting the state and local governments to renovate into the ultra-modern standard.

Traders lost several properties worth billions of naira.

Meanwhile, LASEMA’s Lion squad recovered a truck laden with an iron rod that got stuck and effectively blocked the road while trying to navigate the Oke Gbegun Hill, inward Lagos Polytechnic, LASPOTECH First Gate in Ikorodu.

The truck which propeller shaft pulled off while attempting to climb the hill completely obstructed vehicular activities on the road before it’s the recovery by LASEMA Response Team using the agency’s Heavy-duty equipment “Super Metro” to recover the ill-fated truck from the road.

Similar incidents were recorded at Otedola Bridge, Agbowa, Isawo-Agric, Airport road where fallen trucks were recovered Monday.

