Omeiza Ajayi

The Development Control Department in the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it generated about N1.8 billion for the Administration in 2019, a figure less than the official projections made for the department.

Director of the department, Muktar Galadima made the revelation in a chat with journalists during the end of year party organized for staff of the department at its head office in Wuse.

While he praised the efforts of the staff in generating revenue for government, Galadima said his department was given a target of N2 billion by the FCT Administration for 2019.

According to him, his organization was able to record that achievement because the processes of obtaining building plan approvals were speedy and certain financial loopholes now plugged.

He said with his planned decentralisation of processing of building plan approvals, more revenue would be generated for the Administration.

Galadima also said that about 749 building plan approvals were granted by the department in the last four years.

He also listed some of the achievements of the department in 2019, including procurement of one pail loader, demolition of 1258 shanties, provision of a server for the office and removal of 15 structures on flood plains in Lokogoma District.

Others include conducting of monthly in house training and cleaning of posters on public structures among others.

The event brought in about five past directors of the department who took turns to advise new staff on proper and professional conduct in the office and the field.

Among them were Isa Shaibu and Yahaya Yusuf who urged the new and old staff to be disciplined and avoid taking gratification from anyone.

The event also witnessed about 15 staff, receiving awards of excellence, including cash for performance in various areas.

