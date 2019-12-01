Enugu masterplan: We won’t succumb to blackmail — ECTDA

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU State Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has said it will not succumb to blackmail by law offenders whom it alleged are bent on thwarting efforts at restoring decency in town planning regulations in the capital city.

Chairman of the ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh in a statement on Sunday said the agency’s attention was drawn to publications aimed at misrepresenting facts and to undermine the effort of the agency.

Onoh, however, said they were not deterred by the blackmail of contraveners that wants the agency to yield to unapproved structures, particularly ones that have the potential of breaching security apparatus of the state.

“ECTDA cannot stand aloof and watch residential apartments turn to religious or commercial outfits in GRA of all places in Enugu.

“It is more painful to know that such contravention is being planned directly opposite the office of Department for State Security (DSS), a national security agency. If allowed, it would amount to security breach.

“Let us also emphasise that we never went into and will not go into agreement with anybody to compromise the law and public good,” Onoh stated.

He asks all developers within Enugu Capital Territory to get their approvals from EDTDA office before embarking on development of any property in the state capital.

