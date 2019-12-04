Breaking News
David-West stood for anything noble, just —Buhari

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the late former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof. Tamunoemi Sokari Dawid-West, stood for what was noble and just during his lifetime.

President Buhari, who stated this in his tributes for David-West who was his long-time ally and friend, said the deceased had an indomitable spirit and always stood by whatever he believed in.

The deceased was the Minister of Petroleum Resources during Buhari’s stint as a military ruler.

At the commendation service for the former minister, held at the Chapel of Resurrection, the University of Ibadan, the President said David-West, who died at the age of 83, would be sorely missed for his integrity, sense of accountability, and radical opposition to corruption.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Information at the State House, Attah Esa, said President Buhari was represented at the event by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Also at the event were the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, renowned academics, politicians, family members and admirers of the eminent virologist who had attained national and international acclaim.

“The late professor stood for all that was noble and just,” President Buhari said through his special adviser on media, adding: “He had an indomitable spirit, stood by whatever he believed in, and was very loyal. May his soul rest in peace.”

The President urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of the former minister, including his scrupulous commitment to scholarship, timeliness, and loyalty to the motherland.

 

