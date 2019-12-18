Breaking News
BREAKING: Court issues arrest warrant against another Briton over P&ID contract

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of another British national, Adam Quinn, following his alleged involvement in the gas supply contract scam that led to $9.6billion judgement liability against Nigeria.

Trial Justice Okon Abang ordered his arrest after he heard an ex-parte application the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, brought before the court.

The court held that the arrest order was to enable the Federal Government to immediately commence an extradition process to bring the accused Briton to Nigeria to explain the role he played in the controversial gas supply contract involving Process and Industrial Developments Limited, P&ID.

Besides, the trial court noted that Quinn’s name appeared over 25 times in the 32-count amended criminal charge the EFCC preferred against his compatriot, James Nolan, who is currently on remand at the Kuje Correctional Center.

