Constituency Project: Gbajabiamila frees wanted Rep to ICPC 

By Soni Daniel

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has released the wanted member of the House, representing Koko/Besse Federal Constituency, Shehu Koko, to appear and defend himself before the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

The lawmaker, who was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency last week for failing to show up, will now appear on Monday.

The new appearance date was confirmed by the Spokesman for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday night.

” The Commission accepts the assurance while it looks forward to seeing the lawmaker by Monday 16th December 2019.

Hon. Mohammed had failed to perfect his administrative bail and ignored the Commission’s invitations,” Okoduwa said