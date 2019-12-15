Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Constituency Project: Gbajabiamila frees wanted Rep to ICPC 

On 10:37 amIn Newsby
Constituency Project: Gbajabiamila frees wanted Rep to ICPC 
Shehu Koko

By Soni Daniel

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has released the wanted member of the House, representing Koko/Besse Federal Constituency, Shehu Koko, to appear and defend himself before the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.
The lawmaker, who was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency last week for failing to show up, will now appear on Monday.
The new appearance date was confirmed by the Spokesman for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday night.

READ ALSO: Bill to Include Constituency Projects in Annual Budget by minimum of 20% scales second reading

 ” The Commission accepts the assurance while it looks forward to seeing the lawmaker by Monday 16th December 2019.
Hon. Mohammed had failed to perfect his administrative bail and ignored the Commission’s invitations,” Okoduwa said

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!