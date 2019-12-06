Breaking News
Breaking: Some misguided Nigerians just attacked me in Madrid – Amaechi

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Friday said that he was attacked by some misguided Nigerians in Madrid.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, @ChibuikeAmaechi, the former governor of Rivers opined that they were fight-off by the Spanish police before they could do any harm.

Amaechi who tweeted that he was fine, equally commended Nigerians for their prayers and support.

His words, “Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain.

They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”

