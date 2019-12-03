Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu renames Onikan Stadium after late Mobolaji Johnson

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has renamed Onikan Stadium the Onikan Stadium after late first Military Governor of Lagos State, Brig Gen Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson, to honour and immortalise the deceased.

Sanwo-Olu announced this Tuesday, at an event tagged: “A day of Tribute” at Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island, as part of activities lined up for the burial arrangements for the late military Governor being sponsored by the state government.

