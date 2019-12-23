Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Justice Mohammed withraws from Sowore’s suit

On 2:00 pmIn Newsby
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday withdrew from the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by the ‘RevolutionNow’ protests convener, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, seeking an order for his release from custody of the Department of State Service.

 

Details shortly…

