Alaafin, number one ruler in Yorubaland – Oba Owoade

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has declared that he is the number one traditional ruler in Yorubaland, citing the historical significance and contributions of the old Oyo Empire to Yoruba civilisation.

The monarch made the assertion during an interview on Edmund Obilo’s channel, where he spoke on Yoruba unity, the historical position of the Alaafin and his plans for the development of Oyo.

Asked whether the Alaafin was the supreme king in Yorubaland, Oba Owoade answered in the affirmative, maintaining that history supported the position.

“Historically, yes. If you want to go by history and the contribution of Oyo to Yoruba civilisation, then I would say that the Alaafin is number one,” he said.

He, however, dismissed suggestions that he was in competition with other prominent Yoruba monarchs, particularly the Ooni of Ife, over traditional supremacy.

“I don’t fight for supremacy or whatever with anybody,” he said.

On his commitment to the Yoruba race, the monarch said he regularly prayed for the progress of the people, stressing that the success of Oyo would bring honour to the entire Yoruba race.

“I believe that when Oyo succeeds, the Yoruba in their entirety get honoured. That’s my belief,” he said.

Speaking on the development of Oyo, Oba Owoade expressed optimism about ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly the proposed circular road and its planned dualisation.

He said the project, which would connect areas including Infinity and Sabo, would improve the city’s appearance and contribute to its development.

The Alaafin also discussed the forthcoming Oyo Empire Day, describing it as a three-day celebration expected to attract about 40,000 people.

He explained that the event was designed to bring together communities and people historically connected to the old Oyo Empire, irrespective of their present locations.

According to him, the celebration would provide an opportunity to reconnect with their roots, preserve Yoruba culture and deliberate on the future of coming generations.

Explaining why the event was named Oyo Empire Day rather than Oyo Day, the monarch said the empire had a wider historical reach beyond the present-day Oyo community.

“The Oyo Empire comprises a number of people and cities, not just one. That’s why we are trying to make sure that we come together, reconnect to our roots, preserve our culture, deliberate on how to move forward and make a better future for our children together,” he said.

Oba Owoade further disclosed that a Hall of Fame would be established as part of the celebration to recognise individuals and communities that had made significant contributions to Yoruba civilisation, Oyo Empire history, culture and heritage.

He added that attendance would not be restricted to people with ancestral links to Oyo, noting that anyone interested in Yoruba culture was welcome.

“Everybody is invited. If you are a lover of culture, you love the way Oyo is doing its things, you are part of it. We are not excluding them,” he said.

On expectations surrounding his reign, the Alaafin urged the people to remain optimistic, describing himself as a resilient person determined to make a positive impact.

“I am a go-getter and very resilient. I don’t give up easily. I try as much as possible to make a positive impact wherever I belong to,” he said.

He also highlighted his commitment to young people, saying he regularly advises and prays for those who visit the palace.

The monarch described young people as the future of society and stressed the importance of preparing them for the responsibilities ahead.