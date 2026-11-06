Tinubu arrives in Akwa Ibom to inaugurate projects, attend APC rally

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, for a working visit to inaugurate projects executed by Governor Umo Eno’s administration and participate in an All Progressives Congress rally.

Tinubu arrived in the state on Friday as part of a two-state visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers, marking his first major outing in the South-South since the APC began mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The President was welcomed at Victor Attah International Airport by Eno, government officials, APC leaders and a large crowd of supporters.

During the visit, Tinubu is expected to inaugurate several projects at the airport, including its new international terminal building, the International Airport Hospital and the Ibom Aviation Village.

He will also inaugurate the Airport-Okopedi Road, linking communities in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas, and Ring Road 3, which connects Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom.

Other projects scheduled for inauguration include the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort.

Following the project inaugurations, Tinubu is expected to attend an APC rally at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.