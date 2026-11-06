2027: Heaven won’t fall if Atiku isn’t on the ballot — Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said Nigeria would not suffer any catastrophe if former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is excluded from the ballot for the 2027 presidential election.

Keyamo made the remark in a post on X on Friday while reacting to the Federal High Court judgment that nullified Atiku’s nomination as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The judgment, which also invalidated the David Mark-led executive of the party, has triggered reactions from political figures and opposition supporters.

Keyamo questioned what he described as the inconsistent attitude of opposition parties towards the judiciary, arguing that political actors should respect court decisions regardless of whether they favour or hurt their interests.

He recalled the Supreme Court’s 2019 judgment that invalidated the victories of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Zamfara State, from the governorship to the state House of Assembly, and declared their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponents winners.

Atiku, who contested the 2019 presidential election on the PDP platform, had welcomed the ruling at the time, describing it as a victory for the rule of law.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the former vice-president said: “Nothing is as pleasing to the ears of believers, as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan.”

Keyamo also cited the Supreme Court’s February 13, 2020, judgment that nullified the election of David Lyon, the APC candidate for Bayelsa governor, a day before his scheduled inauguration. The ruling paved the way for PDP candidate Douye Diri to emerge as governor.

The minister said the APC accepted the court’s decisions without attacking the judiciary, adding that opposition parties should not condemn judges when rulings go against them.

“You cannot abuse judges and blackmail the judiciary when it doesn’t go your way,” he said.

Keyamo further declared: “Heavens WILL NOT FALL IF A CERTAIN ATIKU ABUBAKAR IS NOT ON THE BALLOT IN 2027.”

In Thursday’s judgment, Justice Peter Lifu ruled that the Mark-led caretaker committee was illegal and upheld the position of Nafiu Bala, a former ADC national deputy chairman from the North-East.

The judge also invalidated decisions taken by the caretaker committee, including Atiku’s nomination as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

In an earlier reaction to the ruling, Keyamo said the judgment reinforced the principle that legal decisions should be based on facts and evidence rather than sentiments.

He also accused Atiku and the Mark-led leadership of attempting to take over the party unlawfully, warning that such actions could have serious consequences.