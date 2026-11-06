Goalkeeper Jesus Owono considers quitting football after striker’s death – report

Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono is reportedly considering retiring from football after his collision with Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel, who died following the incident.

Owono was playing for Andorra FC when he collided with De Miguel while attempting to clear the ball during a match on Monday, November 2, 2026.

The Tenerife forward was left on the pitch following the challenge and was taken to hospital, where he died the following morning from what was described as “accidental chest trauma”.

Owono was sent off for the challenge and has reportedly been struggling emotionally following the striker’s death.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the goalkeeper is considering walking away from professional football following the tragedy.

Ana Maye, a close friend of Owono and general coordinator of the Equatorial Guinea men’s national team, said the incident had deeply affected him despite efforts to offer support.

“No matter how much we tell him, he’s deeply saddened.

“He’s very affected, especially for Jesús Miguel’s one-and-a-half-year-old son and for his widow. He doesn’t know how to handle all of this.”

Jesus Owono, who has been receiving psychological support from his team, also released a statement expressing his grief following De Miguel’s death.

In a social media post, he wrote: “These are the most difficult days of my life. I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to process what has happened.

“I feel enormous pain at the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family, and all the people who loved him. I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.

“But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the ⁠pain we are experiencing. Rest in ⁠peace, Jesus.”

De Miguel’s funeral was held in his hometown of Navahermosa, in the province of Toledo, on Thursday, November 5.

Hundreds of mourners, including family members and prominent figures in Spanish football, attended the burial to pay their final respects.

Among those present were Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente.

Meanwhile, Maye disclosed that Owono’s family had also been subjected to abuse following the incident, with some people reportedly targeting his relatives online and in person.

She said: “They’re calling Jesús’s brother a murderer. He’s being heckled by his teammates, and even some parents are insulting him.”

Vanguard News