Breaking: Atiku, others attend public hearing in Senate

FORMER Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday stormed the Senate.

Also at the Senate are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammad Musa Bello, representative of Lamido of Adamawa, among others.

They are at the Senate as Stakeholders to participate and contribute to the Public Hearing on Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State (Establishment, etc Bill 2019( SB51) and Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Funtua, Katsina State( Establishment Etc Bill 2019( SB 150).

The Public Hearing is being organised by the Senator Ahmed Baba Kaita led Senate Committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFUND.

