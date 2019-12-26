Vanguard Logo

BBNaija: Another wedding loading, khafi said yes

Congratulations are in order on Instagram as khafi Kareem, one of the BBNaija season 4 house mate took to Instagram to share her a photo of her saying yes to her heartthrob. She says it’s the best gift ever for Christmas. Gideon Ekpata has poped the question, looks like another BBNaija is loading

