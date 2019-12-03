APC masterminds election violence, polling units’ invasion – PDP

Dirisu Yakubu and Pamela Ogudu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday asked the security agencies to question leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the killings that trailed the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party premised its demand on “shocking attempts by the APC to dismiss nationwide calls for electoral reforms, with allusions by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, that no “amount of reform” can help PDP’s outcry and demand for violence-free election in Nigeria.”

The statement read: “By gloating and interpreting national and international concerns over bloodletting and violence in our elections as PDP’s ‘malady,’ the APC has further confirmed apprehensions that it is the mastermind of the horrific violence and forceful invasion of polling units to aid their rigging plots.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that only a mastermind and beneficiary of a crime would seek ways of dismissing, covering or diverting attention from the crime.

“By its statement, the APC has confirmed that it is indeed a soulless mob, a marauder and murderous pillager, which has no iota of regard for the life of Nigerians; thriving only on violence, knowing that there is no way it can win in a free, fair and credible election.

“It is now no longer strange that APC leaders have been trying every means to frustrate investigations into the bloody brigandage the agents of the APC unleashed in the elections, in which about 10 Nigerians were reportedly beheaded in Bayelsa while over 22 others were felled in Kogi, including an innocent mother, Mrs. Salome Abuh, who was burnt alive in her home.

“It is also no longer strange that in spite of the condemnation of the brutal murder of Mrs. Salome Abuh and calls for arrest of the culprits by Nigerians and the international community, the perpetrators are being shielded.

“Nigerians now have more insight into why persons, who were claimed to have been arrested by security agencies in connection with the crime, have neither been paraded nor arraigned before any court of competent jurisdiction.

“By APC comments against the genuine effort to end electoral violence in our country, it is clear that certain APC leaders indeed need to come clean on their roles in plotting and executing of violence in the elections.

“On our part, the PDP remains a law-abiding party committed to the wellbeing of Nigerians and will continue to support all genuine efforts by stakeholders to end electoral violence as well as bring perpetrators to book.”

Vanguard