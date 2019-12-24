Vanguard Logo

APC condemns attack on Jonathan’s residence, demands probe

Nigeria ex-President Jonathan.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack on the Otuoke country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the APC condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

Issa-Onilu said: “Following reports that gunmen attacked the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, APC demands from security and intelligence agencies a swift, sweeping and thorough probe of the shocking incident.

“The APC joins other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the attack in its entirety. We call on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“We extend condolences to the family of the soldier who reportedly died in the attack.

“The Party also wishes the other injured soldier a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

