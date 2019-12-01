Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday predicted that 2020 would be a more glorious year for Nigeria.

This came just as the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said Nigerians have every reason to thank God for keeping the nation united despite the numerous challenges confronting her.

Osinbajo, who spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the year thanksgiving service held at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja, said he had a strong belief that God would bless and prosper the country.

He said: “My message is found in the Scriptures, Psalm 65: 11. It tells us that God is going to crown the end of this year with His goodness and with His abundance and He will give us the fatness of the land.

“So, I believe very strongly that God will bless and prosper this land not just at the end of this year but the coming year will be an even more glorious year; a much more wonderful year for all of us in Jesus Mighty name.’’

The Vice President, in his prayer earlier in the service, thanked God for His goodness for the nation and prayed to Him to accept the praise and worship of Nigerians.

Also speaking at the programme, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, advised that people to have an attitude of gratitude to God.

He said: “In every situation; that is the injunction of the Bible; we must give thanks to God even in bad things and good things.

“The heart of gratitude is always very pleasing to God; your appreciation for the little things that happen in your life.

“Looking back, we just have about 31 days to the end of the year; you will see how God has taken us from January 1 to this present moment.

“So many people have not been able to see this day but as a result of God’s mercies and grace, we have seen this day.

“For Nigeria being one country today, we ought to be grateful to God. We have our share of challenges; insecurity in different forms and facets but God has sustained us and we are getting through the woods.”

Vanguard