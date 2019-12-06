124 students bag first class, as OAU holds 44 convocation

By Shina Abubakar

One hundred and twenty-four students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State would be graduating with first-class honours as the institution holds it 44th convocation ceremony next week.

Out of the 7,209 graduands, 5,292 students are in the undergraduates’ category, while 1,917 are in the post-graduates category.

Addressing journalists at the school Secretariat building, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede disclosed that the University has jettisoned the era of unstable calendar, saying the school has repositioned itself to compete with other ivory towers globally.

He said 1,795 students have second class honours (Upper Division), 2256 have second class (Lower Division), while 542 and 39 are graduating with third class and pass respectively.

He said the school would from next session ensure that it equipped its students with entrepreneurship knowledge and vocational skills that would enable them to survive in the labour market without having to wait for white-collar jobs.

Responding to questions on the school preparation to generate its own electricity, Ogunbodede said the school is set to exit the national grid this month.

He said it was scheduled to exit in October but the bureaucracy of change in the Ministry of Power necessitated the delay but said the project is 75 percent ready.

“The project would generate 8.03 megawatt of electricity against the current 6.0 megawatt the University community is consuming. 8.0 would be more than enough for us at the present time.

“Initially the project is to be delivered in October, but the change in Ministry of Power recently necessitated the delay but we are sure of December date. Some of the works are 100 percent ready, while others are above 75 percent ready.

“On the Independence of graduate, we would, from next session, ensure that our student takes entrepreneurship course, as well as learned a vocational skill, such as woodwork, metal fabrication, fashion designing among others to fully prepare them for societal challenges.

“Henceforth, our students would be graduating with two certificates, one for their academic qualifications and the other for skill acquisition”, he said.

The institution, according to the Vice-Chancellor, would also give Honourary Doctorate degree to the Chairman of First Bank, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Awosika, President of African Export-Import Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah and Chief Executive Officer, Insight Media, Mr Biodun Shobanjo for their contribution to the development of humanity.

