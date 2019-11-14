When DJ Neptune shut down Lagos

Imohiosen Patrick, better known as DJ Neptune, has ended the year in a grand style with his concert, Sounds of Neptune, held last Saturday at Muri Okuntola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For the concert which attracted big names like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Oritsefemi, Jimmy Jatt, Neptune gave a good account of himself despite being his first major concert.

In a chat with E-Daily, the popular DJ Neptune admitted that it wasn’t easy to organize the show as he wanted to give people a different experience.

His words: “Being my first concert, a lot went into it in terms of putting things together. I was so happy with the outcome and the venue was full. There has been pressure to do this over the years but I like to take my time when I am doing things because I want to get things right. I believe in doing things at the right time.”

DJ Neptune said he deliberately shunned popular Lagos concert venues such as Eko Hotel & Suites and Federal Palace because he wanted people to have an undiluted experience. “I saw Muri Okunola Park as the right venue for fun,” he said.

He went on to appreciate the artists who came out to support him “For four weeks, I have not slept well. I was literally sleeping with my laptop beside me. I would wake up in the middle of the night exchanging emails, doing researches for my show. Sounds of Neptune is here to stay and it will be an annual event. I will take it outside Lagos next year and we could also do London next year too. There will also be campus tours, pool parties and houses parties.” he enthused.

Vanguard