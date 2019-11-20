Suspension: I wont join issues with Olanusi — Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Ondo state on Tuesday said he won’t join issues with the member of the All Progressive Congress Board of Trustee, Alhaji Ali Olanusi on his alleged suspension for anti – party activities so as not to burn the bridge.

Recall that the Olanusi , a former deputy governor of the state told the gathering of party chieftains last week in Akure that ““I am confirming it here that he ( Akeredolu ) has been suspended. The letter to that effect is with us. His reply is also with us so there is not doubt about his status in the party. He has been suspended.”

But in a statement issued yesterday by the governor through his information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said " we are unwavering in our resolve not

to burn the bridge of friendship, unity and cohesion in our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Let all men of good conscience ignore these attacks that are most unlikely to cease as we move ahead.

” The Government of Ondo State has observed the recent media attacks by a former Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Ali Olanusi.

” ln unambiguous terms, Alhaji Olanusi has struggled to sustain and root a narrative that has incurably, continually defied acceptance and logic.

” As these tantrums against the person of the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) suffice, several persons have conscionable expressed feelings which understandably, seek to encourage a confrontation and possibly put Olanusi in his ‘rightful place’. We have weighed all these; such are plausibly, permissible options in the game of politics.

“All the same, it is not in the character of the Ondo State Government led by Governor Akeredolu to join issues with elders, however repulsive their views are. The case of Alhaji Olanusi, will not pull Mr. Governor out of this revered stance.

“The art of governance goes beyond providing good governance. It includes tolerating every view whether such is irritating or exposing some form of imposed challenges on the part of anyone who expresses same.

” Perhaps, it is pertinent to state that failed desires, defeated expectations and jaundiced hope have an effective and potently irreversible way of colouring an individual’s perception of any system.

The governor said that “these persistent attacks could be products of such challenges, we are unwavering in our resolve not to burn the bridge of friendship, unity and cohesion in our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

vanguard