List of Super Eagles players who changed clubs in 2026 summer transfer window

Several Super Eagles players changed clubs during the 2026 summer transfer window as Nigerian internationals sought new challenges across Europe and beyond.

From Premier League moves to transfers in Germany, Turkey, Italy and Libya, the window saw a number of established Super Eagles players switch clubs.

Here are 12 Super Eagles players who completed moves during the summer window:

1. Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi left Nottingham Forest for Premier League side Coventry City in a permanent transfer reportedly worth £17 million.

The striker had spent several seasons at Forest after joining the club from Union Berlin.

2. Frank Onyeka

Frank Onyeka also moved to Coventry City, leaving Brentford on a permanent deal after previously spending time at the club on loan.

The midfielder had been with Brentford since joining from Danish club Midtjylland.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho left Celtic and joined Turkish side Bursaspor during the summer window.

The move gives the experienced forward an opportunity to revive his career after a difficult spell in Scotland.

4. Akor Adams

Akor Adams completed a permanent transfer from Sevilla to Italian side Venezia.

The Nigerian striker signed a contract running until 2030 as he begins a new chapter in Serie A.

5. Raphael Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika left Belgian club Club Brugge for German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The midfielder’s move to Germany represents another step in his development after establishing himself as an important player in Belgium.

6. Chidozie Awaziem

Experienced defender Chidozie Awaziem returned to Turkey after leaving French club Nantes for Konyaspor.

Awaziem has previously played in Turkey and will now continue his career with the Super Lig club.

7. Gift Orban

Gift Orban joined Turkish side Amedspor from Hoffenheim on loan.

The forward spent the second half of the previous campaign at Italian club Hellas Verona before moving to Turkey for the 2026/27 season.

8. Leon Balogun

Former Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun moved from Cypriot club Aris Limassol to Hungarian side ETO Győr.

The experienced centre-back adds another league to his long career across European football.

9. Yira Sor

Yira Sor left Belgian club Genk for Turkish side Amedspor.

The Nigeria international will link up with fellow Nigerian Gift Orban at the Turkish club.

10. Terem Moffi

Terem Moffi completed a permanent transfer from French club Nice to German Bundesliga side Hamburg.

The deal was reportedly worth €2 million, with a further €500,000 potentially payable in bonuses.

Moffi will hope the move provides an opportunity to regain his best form in Germany.

11. Femi Azeez

Femi Azeez completed a deadline-day move from Millwall to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The winger attracted interest following an impressive 2025/26 Championship campaign and secured a move to the Premier League club before the transfer window closed.

12. Olisa Ndah

Defender Olisa Ndah left South Africa for Libyan club Al Shomooa.

Ndah’s move came after his spells with Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates as he embarked on a new challenge outside South Africa.

The 2026 summer window therefore saw a number of Super Eagles players make significant career moves, with several heading to new leagues as they continue their professional careers.

Vanguard News