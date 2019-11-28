Repentant bandits give conditions to surrender arms 

By Bashir Bello

Repentant armed bandits have given condition to lay down their arms in the peace dialogue initiative initiated by the various state governments of Katsina, Zamfara and others.

The bandits said they will lay down their arms if peace final returns, guaranteed of security and a form of empowerment is put in place to create jobs for the repentants.

Also read:

The leaders of the repentant bandits who took turns to speak during a security meeting held in Katsina expressed fear of been attacked by other of their members or unknown persons.

A leader of the bandits, Ruga Kachalla said there is serious infighting among the bandits in the forest resulting in the death of many while peace has returned to the town.

Kachalla said unity must exist among the bandits in the forest and a meeting be convened amongst them on how to return the guns for fear of ambush and betrayal among them.

Another leader of Ardo Nashawari and Yellow Nakira called for empowerment of the repentant bandits for them to return the arms noting that lack of jobs is also responsible for why they are carrying guns.

Another leader, Abdullahi Mairafi called for proper coordination of the disarmament of the bandits by the North-Western Governors to address the fear of ambush nursed by the bandits.

However, Governor Aminu Bello Masari admits that the disarmament of the bandits by the North-Western Governors has to be collectively carried out not in piecemeal.

Masari said in spite of the peace deal initiative, the state still recorded some pockets of attacks here and there hence the need for the disarmament of the bandits.

He requested the repentant bandits to come up with comprehensive ideas on how best the government can empower it.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Aminu Bande speaks tough to the repentant bandits to surrender weapons in their possessions or face the full wrath of the law.

Brig. Gen. Bande continued when he said the law of the land prohibits the bandits from being in possession of weapons without license hence the call on them to surrender their guns.

The GOC, however, called on the repentant bandit’s leaders to go back to their followers to tell them that the authorities have assured them of peace, mop the guns from them and return it back to the government.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Katsina State, Ardo Atiku called on the repentant bandits to embrace the peace dialogue initiative and not to miss out totally in the opportunity given to them by the state government saying if they miss the opportunity no one will honour them again.

Recall that the state some months back was under waves of attacks by armed bandits and kidnappers, a situation that led the Governor to visit the bandits in their hideouts in eight frontline local government areas for a peace dialogue which eventually saw releases of both kidnap victims by the bandits and on the other hand, the bandits from various security detentions as well as relative peace in the state.

The second phase of the initiative was disarmament of the repentant bandits.

In attendance at the security meeting include the Transition Committee Chairmen from the eight Frontline local governments, leaders of the herdsmen, Miyyeti Allah, repentant bandits among other critical stakeholders.

Vanguard