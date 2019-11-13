Opera makes browsing faster, installs new local servers in Lagos

Opera Limited has announced the installation of new local servers hosted within the MDXi Lekki Data Centre in Lagos.

With the installation of the new local servers in Lagos, Opera is improving the online experience of its user base in Nigeria.

The servers speed up online browsing, making the connection times up to four times faster when using Opera mobile applications like the popular Opera Mini browser and the leading news app in Nigeria, Opera News.

“At Opera, we know how important speed is for people’s internet experience,’ said Krystian Zubel, IT Director at Opera. “With the launch of our first local data servers in Nigeria, we’re taking another leap forward in user experience, providing millions of people with a faster browsing and news experience.”

According to the recent Worldwide broadband speed league report 2019, presented by Cable, African countries rank among those with the slowest internet connectivity in 2019.

In Nigeria, there are more than 110 million internet users with an expected increase to 188 million within the next four years. These numbers represent a major challenge for technology companies which will need to invest more in digital infrastructure to guarantee a high-quality online experience for millions of internet users.

The company stated that with the new local servers, it is taking one step further in assisting the growth of the digital ecosystem in the region.

“With data servers in the country, Opera users in Nigeria will immediately get a snappier browsing experience. “According to the test results, the response time to our servers has significantly improved, with a 4x improvement in the response time for the users with the fastest network conditions. In addition, overall browsing has also become faster with the implementation of intelligent caching mechanisms.

“The new data servers are already providing service to Opera users in Nigeria. Their installation has been one of the fastest in Opera’s history thanks to the work of local and international engineers who set up the servers,” said Zubel