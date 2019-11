By Nkiruka Nnorom

Opera, the Norwegian browser developer and leader on AIl driven digital content, has announced that Opera News, is expanding its platform with the introduction of Opera News Hub.

The new online media platform helps authors and bloggers produce and create online content and share it with the fast-growing Opera user base of more than 350 million users worldwide.

Opera Hub connects seamlessly with other Opera mobile applications like the popular Opera Mini browser and the standalone news app Opera News.

This means that content creators, who choose to distribute original content in Opera Hub, will have a unique opportunity to reach a new international audience, increase their number of followers on social media channels, and run their own online publication across the various Opera mobile products.

“With Opera Hub, we are enabling thousands of Nigerian authors and bloggers to explore their creativity in a collaborative online media platform based on generated content,” said Scot Eritemu, Product Manager for Opera News. “Opera Hub also guarantees premium content placement across the Opera mobile apps, allowing them to be discovered by a large international audience of over 350 million Opera users.”

The easiest and fastest way to engage with your audience

“The user interface of Opera Hub is easy to use and allows content creators to set up their online content in minutes. Once the login and registration process is completed, Opera News Hub allows you to create an article where you can edit the text and images according to the goals of your publication.

“Content creators that are already using other social media platforms to share their content can link their social media profiles to their own website in Opera News Hub to increase their traffic and profile views.

“The Opera Hub platform also allows authors and bloggers to keep track of their publication traffic, helping them better understand the topics that their audiences are primarily interested in. The platform’s dashboard displays detailed information about the number of impressions, visualizations and shares that their articles have.

“This information becomes valuable for content creators, who are searching for detailed information that they can use to improve the monetization of their online content, Writing added.

