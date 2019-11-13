NAA urges AGF to engage authentic members

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National President of Nigeria Association of Auctioneers, Alhaji Aliyu Kiliya has appealed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to engage the authentic members of Nigeria Association of Auctioneers in its dealings.

He made this call in Abuja when its delegation visited the Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

It urged the AGF to take charge of sales of all recovered and forfeited assets to the Federal Government and make it engage only the services of authentic and verifiable professional auctioneers with the wide knowledge and experience in the business of auctioneering.

He said: “I want to appeal to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to engage the services of authentic and verifiable professional auctioneers with the wide knowledge and experience in the business of auctioneering and must be a registered member of the authentic umbrella body of the NAA.

“I have been at the forefront of charting the cause for sales of all recovered and forfeited assets to be handled by the Ministry of Justice and I want to thank the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding to my calls. This is because most of the items have gone through litigation and my members the authentic body of the NAA who are professional auctioneers with relevant documents as stipulated by the Bureau of Public Procurement Act 2007.”

Vanguard