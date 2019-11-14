Group kicks against Akpabio’s NDDC interim board

BY Dapo Akinrefon

A group, the All Progressive Cultural Club, APCC, Thursday, kicked against the Interim Management Committee board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, appointed by the Minister for Niger Delta, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, describing the composition of the board as illegal and disheartening.

In a statement by the group’s national president, Benjamin Isokariari, the group noted that President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, which nominated and screen the nominees acted in accordance with the law.

The statement reads: “It is disheartening to think that an IMC inaugurated in the middle of the night that took over from another IMC with questionable records, will ask a properly constituted board by President that was cleared in broad daylight by the Senate to stand down indefinitely and not resume work.

“How can the President set up a board and send the names of the Chairman and Directors of an Agency, that is as sensitive as the NDDC to the Senate to be Confirmed within one week and someone quickly inaugurates an IMC board on the same day or same night.

“The body language of the Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio, makes it obvious that he is throwing his weight behind the IMC, which is actually very surprising to many of us in the Niger Delta, especially with his landmark performance as Governor of Akwa Ibom State,”.

“However, it might interest you to note that if there’s a breakdown of law and order in the Niger-Delta, especially as it concerns the NDDC and other oil related issues today, the government will not have leaders to negotiate peace with because right now

“We, of the APC Club, hereby, state in unequivocal terms that the IMC should stand down with immediate effect for the love and respect of President Buhari who is our most respected Leader in the Land and should be allowed to have his way in governing the Country how he deems fit.

“For the love of the Niger-Delta, a region that is rich in oil and one, that is prone to pipeline vandalism that can unsettle the relative peace we enjoy as a people, cause youths restiveness and affect the economy of the Nation.

“The forensic audit is a brilliant idea from the most brilliant President we have ever had, however the process should not be hijacked and misinterpreted, after all, it is a Forensic Audit the President ordered and not a declaration of state of emergency on the NDDC.”

Vanguard