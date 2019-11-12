Green Energy set to boost power generation by 6MW

By Michael Eboh

Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), Operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field, has said that power generation would soon commence from its initial six megawatts gas to power facility being constructed on its operational base in Ikuru Town In Rivers state, as the facility is nearing completion.

In a statement in Abuja, Chairman of the company, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, said the 12 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) extraction plant at Ikuru town, would be completed and commissioned for use by the second quarter of next year as fabrication had been completed in China.

Adegbulugbe, who was speaking in Port Harcourt, at a stakeholders’ workshop on corporate social responsibility and sustainability, organised for the company by Akassa Associate, said when completed, the plant would provide uninterrupted power supply to its host communities in Rivers State and its production facility.

He explained that Green Energy had embarked on the projects in fulfilment of its gas utilization strategy which will lead ultimately to zero gas flares from its field, adding that the company is committed to the welfare and development of the communities where they operate and would do anything necessary to sustain the good relationship already built with the communities.

Adegbulugbe, who was represented at the event by the Sustainability Director of Green Energy, Mr Ayodele Olojede, identified the host communities as Ikuru town, the company’s operational base, Ayama, Ekede, Ugama Ekede, Asuk-oye and Asukama.

He said: “Since oil production for us is not an end in itself, but a means to achieve other development goals; already, we have moved swiftly towards the implementation of our gas to power project anchored on the recent award by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), of a 40 MW electricity generation license.

