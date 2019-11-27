False Pretence: EFCC docks man for N20m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, arraigned one Alao Lawal Ope before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira).

The defendant allegedly collected the money from the complainant, Jones Ehizokhale Omonua, with a promise to purchase a property for him.

However, the defendant allegedly reneged on his promise and failed to refund the complainant.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Alao Lawal Ope, on or about the 4th day of February to 7th day of February, 2019 in Lagos, within the Judicial Division, obtained the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) belonging to Jones Ehizokhale Omonua, Esq. on the representation that the money is meant for the sale/purchase of a Twin Duplex situate at No. 2 Okotie-Eboh Close, off Pero Street, Ogombo, Ajah, which representation you knew to be false.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Godsent Akhanolu, asked the court for a trial date and prayed that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the case.

Counsel to the defendant, E.G. Edomwonyi, informed the court that he was yet to file an application for bail on behalf of his client owing to the fact that he was served with the charge yesterday, Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

He, therefore, prayed for a short date to file and serve the prosecution and the court with the application for bail.

Justice Dada, after listening to both parties, held that the defence counsel would get a date for hearing of the bail application once the court is served with the application.

The Judge adjourned the case till January 4, 2020 for commencement of trial and ordered the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Vanguard News Nigeria.