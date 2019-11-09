Buhari does not play with development – Dickson

…Exonerates President on delayed issuance of operational license to Bayelsa Airport

The Governor òf Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of blame on the refusal of the Nigerian aviation authorities to issue the operational license for the airport to comment operations in spite of the absence of any serious safety concern.

The Governor who led Bayelsans on a tour of the airport said that the President does not have a reputation for pettiness to play politics with the development of the country.

Governor Dickson said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Saturday, that he was optimistic that the President would direct the necessary action on the lingering issue when it is brought to his attention.

He said that some overzealous officials of the Ministry of Aviation were playing politics with a purely developmental and infrastructural issue which is sad.

He said, “I don’t think the issue of the delay or refusal to issue the operational license to the Bayelsa International Airport after months of liaising with the Nigeria Aviation Authorities for regulatory approval has anything to do with Mr. President.

“President Buhari, I believe, does not have a reputation for playing politics with development. I am of the view that he is not aware of the details of what is happening around our airport and when he knows, the appropriate steps would be taken and we will get our license.

“What is happening is that some overzealous officials of the ministry and parastatal are politicizing, a purely developmental issue at the behest of primitive APC officials.

“I don’t believe President Buhari will condescend to the level of playing politics with development as some people are trying to portray him.”

