Tyson Fury

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, has disclosed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in a forthcoming Netflix documentary about his life and career.

According to Deadline, Fury made the revelation in the feature-length documentary titled Tyson Fury, which is scheduled for release later this month.

The boxer said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia shortly after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become the world heavyweight champion.

He also disclosed that he received a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2017.

Reflecting on his mental health struggles in the documentary, Fury described experiencing periods of severe psychological distress.

“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much,” he reportedly said.

Fury also recounted experiencing intense anxiety that frequently woke him in the middle of the night.

He said he eventually sought professional help from a psychiatrist in London, who assessed him through a series of questions and identified depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

The documentary also features contributions from his wife, Paris Fury, and father, John Fury, who discuss his mental health challenges.