BREAKING: EFCC to arraign Mompha Monday

By Onozure Dania

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 14-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and other related offences against suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha.

Morpha will be arraigned before Justice Mohammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos on Monday, November 25.

He will be prosecuted by EFCC counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

Mompha had filed a N5million suit against the commission on Wednesday, for alleged illegal detention.

