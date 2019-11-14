BPP tackles structural, capacity challenges in procurement processes

By Peter Egwuatu

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) yesterday, said it is working with other agencies of government in tackling specific structural and capacity challenges in the procurement processes.

The bureau also noted that Nigeria had made tremendous improvement in the expenditure of public funds through public procurement.

The Director-General of BPP, Mamman Ahmadu, who disclosed these at the the opening ceremony of the second edition of the 2019 conversion training programme for Procurement Officers in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), held in Lagos, said the support of the Federal Government to BPP has boosted the success rate of the Procurement Reforms and would continue to promote the implementation of the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2017.

Ahmadu, who was represented by BPP Director, Energy and Infrastructure, Engineer Babatunde Kuye, said: “The civil service being the heartbeat of any nation’s Public Service Administration is central to the implementation of political and economic plans of Governments such as the present next level thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is important we get things right in the allocation or use of resources; hence the BPP is strengthening the Public Procurement Reform through continuous training. This three week conversion and certification course geared towards providing the needed expertise in the implementation of the Procurement Reform is a case in point.”

Explaining how procurement process works, Ahmadu said: “It is good to note that when allocations are made in budgets, we do not simply write out letters awarding contracts to contractor A or B based mostly on personal interest as was the case before the reform but based on Due Process of PPA, 2007. It is also noteworthy to mention that the nine essential steps of public procurement start with efficient procurement plan driven by needs assessment.

