Australian tourist killed by elephant in Namibia

An Australian tourist has been killed by an elephant in Namibia, according to the country’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) on Thursday.

The 59-year-old Australian national was killed in the Huab River in the Kunene region where a group of tourists was camping on Thursday morning, the ministry’s spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said in a statement.

“It has thus far been established that the area in which the group of tourists were camping is not a designated camping site,’’ he added.

According to Muyunda an investigation by the Namibian Police and MET on the incident is underway and will continue.

“Among other things we also want to establish if the tourists were guided by a tour guide,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the ministry reiterated the call to tourists to always be cautious and observe rules and regulations put in place for their safety.

“Finally, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased,’’ the ministry concluded.

Vanguard News